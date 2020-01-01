A TOP cricket prospect from Greenock is 'has been picked to play for Scotland in the world cup.

Sean Fischer-Keogh is in the 15-man squad set to jet off to South Africa for the global Under 19s competition next month.

The opening fast bowler says that he and his team-mates will not be there to merely make up the numbers as they plot a series of upsets.

Sean, 17, warned group game opponents Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Bangladesh to be wary of his pacey arm, and the other attributes at his team's disposal.

He said: "I reckon we're going to give these teams a right good game."

The tagline for this month-long world cup mission is 'Hunting History 2', coming in the wake of the full Scotland squad stunning England with a one-day international victory in June 2018.

Sean — a member of Greenock Cricket Club — was spotted by national team scouts during a series of stand-out performances at district level, playing for Western Warriors.

Having started playing the game at the age of ten, he now stands ready to represent his country in the biggest competition so far of his fledgling career.

Sean said: "It's a bit intimidating because it's quite a big event, obviously, but I'm excited to take on the challenge.

"I still don't quite believe it - I don't think I will until I get to South Africa."

The talented youngster thanked his school, St Columba's High in Gourock, for accommodating his twice-weekly trips to Edinburgh for training and allowing him out-of-hours use of the gym.

He will fly out with the team to Dubai on January 4 for a series of games against the United Arab Emirates.

Then it's off to Johannesburg for friendlies with Japan and West Indies before the real competition gets under way.

Mum Monika, dad Colin and other family members will be making the trip to cheer him on.

Monika said: "They say the squad is a very good one that Sean's going out with and they want to make history."

Sean addd: "It's not just the cricket, I'll be seeing a new part of the world."

Scotland coach Gordon Drummond said: "The squad is excited about the opportunity to take part in the upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

"It's a tough group but one that also presents a fantastic opportunity to take a few scalps which I know the boys are focused on achieving."

Talented Sean intends to pursue his love for the sport in tandem with his studies.

He said: "I want to do medicine and balancing it with cricket may be tough but I do think I'll take cricket as far as it will go and just see where it takes me."